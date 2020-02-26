GOG extends its game refund window to 30 days

M

Meeho

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 16, 2010
Messages
4,796
GOG confirms it is the best digital game store by far:

Everyone at GOG believes in a 'gamers-first’ approach. It means that every part of our store is designed with gamers in mind and your purchase safety and satisfaction come first for us. The latest update to our voluntary Refund Policy adds another piece to this customer-friendly experience. And it all sums up in one sentence: starting now, you can get a full refund up to 30 days after purchasing a product, even if you downloaded, launched, and played it. That's it.

https://support.gog.com/hc/en-us/articles/360006129837?product=gog
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,168
won't last long...people are going to abuse this and GOG will have no choice but to amend its refund terms
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top