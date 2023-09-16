[GOG] Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Goodies Collection FREE till 9-25-23

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,150
Get Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Goodies Collection free on GOG till 9-25-23.
Note: Those who’ve already claimed the Goodies back in June will find it automatically updated with the new content.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/cyberpunk_2077_phantom_liberty_goodies_collection
This unique content pack compiles — for the first time ever —the best of previously released CD PROJEKT RED content from Cyberpunk 2077 and the upcoming Phantom Liberty. Among the content featured in the Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Goodies Collection, you'll find digital wallpapers, screenshots, key visuals, printable posters, gang graffiti, and more – everything that will give your PC that needed cyberpunk touch before venturing into Night City and Dogtown.
Goodies
phantom liberty logo wallpaper phantom liberty key visual graphics phantom liberty wallpaper phantom liberty bundle wallpaper phantom liberty quadra vigilante wallpaper phantom liberty screenshots cyberpunk 2077 concept arts cyberpunk 2077 cover arts cyberpunk 2077 posters cyberpunk 2077 screenshots cyberpunk 2077 gang graffiti cyberpunk 2077 steelbook arts cyberpunk 2077 wallpapers cyberpunk 2077 wallpapers (20th Anniversary) NEW cyberpunk 2077 phantom liberty conceptarts wallpapers NEW GOG exclusive cyberpunk 2077 phantom liberty wallpapers
Note: Those who’ve already claimed the Goodies back in June will find it automatically updated with the new content.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/cyberpunk_2077_phantom_liberty_goodies_collection
This unique content pack compiles — for the first time ever —the best of previously released CD PROJEKT RED content from Cyberpunk 2077 and the upcoming Phantom Liberty. Among the content featured in the Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Goodies Collection, you'll find digital wallpapers, screenshots, key visuals, printable posters, gang graffiti, and more – everything that will give your PC that needed cyberpunk touch before venturing into Night City and Dogtown.
Goodies
phantom liberty logo wallpaper phantom liberty key visual graphics phantom liberty wallpaper phantom liberty bundle wallpaper phantom liberty quadra vigilante wallpaper phantom liberty screenshots cyberpunk 2077 concept arts cyberpunk 2077 cover arts cyberpunk 2077 posters cyberpunk 2077 screenshots cyberpunk 2077 gang graffiti cyberpunk 2077 steelbook arts cyberpunk 2077 wallpapers cyberpunk 2077 wallpapers (20th Anniversary) NEW cyberpunk 2077 phantom liberty conceptarts wallpapers NEW GOG exclusive cyberpunk 2077 phantom liberty wallpapers