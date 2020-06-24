[GOG} Cyberpunk 2077 Goodies Collection

This unique content pack compiles for the first time ever the best of previously released CD PROJEKT RED content and adds a juicy portion of fresh, never seen before goodies.



Among the new stuff featured in Cyberpunk 2077 Goodies Collection, you'll find some unique concept arts and ad posters with design styles featured in the game. The previously released content includes printable posters, digital wallpapers, gang graffiti, and steelbook art - all that will give your computer and living room a futuristic, rebel touch. Finally, detailed Cyberpunk 2077 universe goodies, like screenshots and weapon blueprints will make you wait for the game’s premiere on the edge of your seat.



Grab the free Cyberpunk 2077 Goodies Collection while you can! It will be available on GOG.COM until the 4th of July 2020, 5 PM UTC.