[GOG] Blacksad: Under the Skin FREE till 10-30-23

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,264
Get Blacksad: Under the Skin free on GOG till 10-30-23.
Blacksad: Under the Skin is a detective mystery game with an immersive world, puzzles, quick time events and multiple-choice dialog.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/blacksad_under_the_skin
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJ8F2ZcYTn8
Blacksad: Under the Skin is a detective mystery game with an immersive world, puzzles, quick time events and multiple-choice dialog.
Features:
- An official and all-new story for BLACKSAD, set in the comic book series’ unique world, perfectly recreated for gamers.
- An investigative narrative game with gameplay combining investigations, puzzles, quick time events (QTE) and multiple-choice dialog.
- Choices that directly influence the development of the character and the story's ending.
- More than 30 characters, including new faces and old favorites, each with their own story.
- An immersive world with a jazz soundtrack to rival the very best of Hollywood’s film noir.
- Fans of adventure games will love its gameplay and narration while fans of the comic book series will be thrilled to rediscover the characters and graphic style of this unique world.
- A dark world of anthropomorphic animals
https://www.gog.com/en/game/blacksad_under_the_skin
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJ8F2ZcYTn8