[GOG] Baldur's Gate 3 Goodie Pack FREE

Get the Baldur's Gate 3 Goodie Pack for free on GOG.
– A variety of Baldur’s Gate 3 themed emojis, created by the artist Orknology, and cool stickers. These expressive characters will add a new layer of communication to your adventures; unleash your emotions, share your triumphs, and engage with others in a truly immersive way!
– A multitude of Baldur’s Gate 3 wallpapers that will fit not only different desktop resolutions, but your mobile devices as well. Decorate your digital space with awe-inspiring landscapes and scenes straight from the rich tapestry of Baldur’s Gate 3. Transform your desktop, phone, or tablet into a portal to the game's captivating realm.
Straight from the game, right into your library – Baldur’s Gate 3 Goodie Pack, only on GOG!
https://www.gog.com/en/game/baldurs_gate_3_goodie_pack
