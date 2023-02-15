[GoG] Alien Breed Trilogy FREE till 2-18-23

CAD4466HK

Experience the ultimate in science-fiction action with the Alien Breed™ Trilogy: three arcade-shooter titles in one fantastic collection, together for the first time. The Alien Breed™ Trilogy resurrects a much revered franchise with an epic narrative, swarms of intelligent alien enemies, high-impact weaponry and rich environments; all implemented with superb technology in a state-of-the-art gaming experience, developed using Epic Games' Unreal® Engine 3.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/alien_breed_trilogy

 
