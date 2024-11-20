GoG 16 year anniversary sale

Nobu
It's that time again!
Check it out: https://www.gog.com/en/promo/2024_16_gog_anniversary
Diablo + hellfire
Wing Commander: privateer
Sim City 3000 unlimited
System Shock
Fallout: NV ultimate
Fallout
The Witcher 2
Baulder's Gate
Baulder's Gate 2
To name a few games on sale.
