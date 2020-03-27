Gofanco HDMI over IP Extenders

N

NerdyMammoth

n00b
Joined
Mar 25, 2020
Messages
10
Looking for anyone that has experience with the Gofanco HDMI over IP (device pictured below), and operating them through spanning VLAN's via 10GB managed switches.

I am using 4 sets of these over TEG-7080ES (10GB network switches).

Here is a link to the diagram of how these devices are connected. (disregard VLAN config on 2nd page - incorrectly shown)
Here is a link of the current VLAN configs, that have these devices communicating successfully (as per Shockey's Recommendation)

Per first link, 4 transmitters and 1 receiver are connected on 10G-SW1 (all working great)
2 receivers are connected on 10G-SW2 (visible on the private VLAN, but video does not connect)
1 receiver is connected on 10G-SW3 (visible on the private VLAN, but video does not connect)

So why is it that on 10G-SW1, the receiver can receive video streams from all 4 transmitters, but those connected @10G-SW2 and 10G-SW3 can not? From any point of the network, while being on VLAN30, all 8 devices (4 transmitters, 4 receivers) ping out and communicate from my laptop, and can use the rudimentary HDBitT matrix software(link to software) for windows to access the configurations (limited to TCP/IP settings, device name, and updating TXID, TX CONNECTED and RXID)

Thanks in advance!

1585363194401.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top