Gofanco HDMI over IP Extenders

Looking for anyone that has experience with the Gofanco HDMI over IP (device pictured below), and operating them through spanning VLAN's via 10GB managed switches.
I am using 4 sets of these over TEG-7080ES (10GB network switches).
Here is a link to the diagram of how these devices are connected. (disregard VLAN config on 2nd page - incorrectly shown)
Here is a link of the current VLAN configs, that have these devices communicating successfully (as per Shockey's Recommendation)
Per first link, 4 transmitters and 1 receiver are connected on 10G-SW1 (all working great)
2 receivers are connected on 10G-SW2 (visible on the private VLAN, but video does not connect)
1 receiver is connected on 10G-SW3 (visible on the private VLAN, but video does not connect)
So why is it that on 10G-SW1, the receiver can receive video streams from all 4 transmitters, but those connected @10G-SW2 and 10G-SW3 can not? From any point of the network, while being on VLAN30, all 8 devices (4 transmitters, 4 receivers) ping out and communicate from my laptop, and can use the rudimentary HDBitT matrix software(link to software) for windows to access the configurations (limited to TCP/IP settings, device name, and updating TXID, TX CONNECTED and RXID)
Thanks in advance!
