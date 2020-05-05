GoDaddy Confirms Data Breach: What 19 Million Customers Need To Know

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,859
Rough.
"I have now heard back from a GoDaddy spokesperson with the following statement confirming the total number of accounts affected and the date that the company identified the credentials compromise:
"On April 23, 2020, we identified SSH usernames and passwords had been compromised by an unauthorized individual in our hosting environment. This affected approximately 28,000 customers. We immediately reset these usernames and passwords, removed an authorized SSH file from our platform, and have no indication the individual used our customers’ credentials or modified any customer hosting accounts. The individual did not have access to customers’ main GoDaddy accounts."
— Updated May 5 with comment regarding SSH from threat intelligence specialist
— Updated May 5 with an official statement from GoDaddy"
https://www.forbes.com/sites/daveyw...-million-customers-need-to-know/#596818c61daa
"I have now heard back from a GoDaddy spokesperson with the following statement confirming the total number of accounts affected and the date that the company identified the credentials compromise:
"On April 23, 2020, we identified SSH usernames and passwords had been compromised by an unauthorized individual in our hosting environment. This affected approximately 28,000 customers. We immediately reset these usernames and passwords, removed an authorized SSH file from our platform, and have no indication the individual used our customers’ credentials or modified any customer hosting accounts. The individual did not have access to customers’ main GoDaddy accounts."
— Updated May 5 with comment regarding SSH from threat intelligence specialist
— Updated May 5 with an official statement from GoDaddy"
https://www.forbes.com/sites/daveyw...-million-customers-need-to-know/#596818c61daa