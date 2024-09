Blade-Runner said: That horse bolted years ago.....you don't think Sony is taking cues from Ubi, EA, Blizzard, Bethesda and Take 2 which all imposed their secondary layers of DRM on top of Steam with little to no resistance from users? They can see gamers collectively are too spineless to resist shiny new objects, and this will be no different. Click to expand...

Yes they are definitely taking cues from the other companies, that's why they are doing this in stages. You can still help to fight this as can every gamer out there. Yes we won't get 100% of pc gamers to not buy this but we don't need 100% (even if that is the preferred), we just need a good enough amount and for that we need as many people as we can get to not buy it. The biggest problem is that everyone seems to have gotten it into their head that you can't fight back or my one purchase is meaningless. The whole notion that boycotts don't work is a lie told by these companies and their shills to get you to comply. Boycotts are not free they require sacrifice and unfortunately everyone wants all the benefits boycotts can make happen but pay none of the sacrifices that are needed to get it to happen. You should be willing to say "Sony you can keep your games on console and see how long you can last, I bet you will come crawling back to make money cause you need us more than we need you." Sony isn't bringing games to PC and hobbling their console business for no reason, they are bringing the games to PC because they aren't making enough money on console alone and need PC users to boost their profitability. We PC gamers hold their future in our hands and we still have the power to make them change their ways.