God of War is now on Steam and runs out of the box on Linux with Proton

Zarathustra[H] said: While I don't quite understand the appeal of this game, I'm glad people are getting the chance to play the games they want on the platforms they want.



(Other people probably don't understand some of the things I like either) Click to expand...

Fair enough. I played it on PS4 Pro, and bought it on PC (12900/3080), and it is a whole beautiful experience. The story, the music, the perfect action, and puzzles which can be challenging, but rarely frustrating, makes it, imo, a masterpiece among games. The pace is just right as well. I am not one for these types of games typically. I am more of a hearthstone, Tekken, and i'd say Yakuza would be "closest" type game to this type person.