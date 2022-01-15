God of War is now on Steam and runs out of the box on Linux with Proton

God of War is now on Steam and runs out of the box on Linux with Proton
Something that still doesn't quite feel right somehow is seeing the likes of a PlayStation logo on Linux. Anyway, the smash hit God of War is now on Steam and works right away on Linux. You can thank Steam Play Proton for that.

It's hard to believe the changing face of gaming sometimes. Previously console exclusive games now coming to PC more often. A trend I hope to see continue for years to come. Of course the new release comes with the kinds of things you would expect like enhanced graphics, ultra-wide support, NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR and so on.
 
While I don't quite understand the appeal of this game, I'm glad people are getting the chance to play the games they want on the platforms they want.

(Other people probably don't understand some of the things I like either)
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
While I don't quite understand the appeal of this game, I'm glad people are getting the chance to play the games they want on the platforms they want.

(Other people probably don't understand some of the things I like either)
I stayed away from it until I could play it on PC in 1440p glory with everything turned up. It's an absolutely epic game with a really good story.
 
4saken said:
While I don't quite understand the appeal of this game, I'm glad people are getting the chance to play the games they want on the platforms they want.

(Other people probably don't understand some of the things I like either)
Fair enough. I played it on PS4 Pro, and bought it on PC (12900/3080), and it is a whole beautiful experience. The story, the music, the perfect action, and puzzles which can be challenging, but rarely frustrating, makes it, imo, a masterpiece among games. The pace is just right as well. I am not one for these types of games typically. I am more of a hearthstone, Tekken, and i'd say Yakuza would be "closest" type game to this type person.
 
