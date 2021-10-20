God of War (Confirmed) - Official Thread

Rattle said: I tried this game as it's free on PS5. Looks great but rather dull and boring. I uninstalled. Click to expand...

I've played it for maybe about 3 hours and really didn't understand the hype. I mean it's an okay game and I would definitely pick it up when it's on sale but overall it was not that impressive. I mean the first boss fight was just insanely stupid as you're crushing a guy with trees and then dropping a gigantic mountain size rock on them and they basically take no damage but then you end up killing them by just snapping their neck. And it's supposed to be a story driven game but every 2 seconds you have to look left and right to see if there's something to go get so you can have some money to upgrade. Essentially it' just feels very very gamey.