God of War (Confirmed) - Official Thread

You walk around in an open world and there's eventually fast travel, there are items to collect, fights you can pick with very strong enemies, and armor/weapon collections/upgrades, other than that you have objectives to complete that progress the story.Is this game open world or linear?
IMO, great single player games like these from Sony (no day 1 DLC or superfluous add-ons) deserve at much support as you can give them. So I buy (and play) them on both platforms.Hell yes. And Jan. 14th. A month before Horizon FW. Now.. the question still remains, grab a PS5 (if I can) to play Horizon Forbidden West at launch or wait for the PC release. I thought the first Horizon was fantastic and only played it when it came to PC.
Yeah, I'll play it again on PC just for Dual Sense support. Wish they could have patched that into the game with the PS5 patch, but of course it's still PS4 code and can't support the controller without a proper PS5 port.Surprised to see DLSS support
Very surprised to see Reflex support (first singleplayer game with reflex?)
Extremely surprised and happy to see Dualsense support!!!
Okay well console kids might take whatever scraps Sony deems worthy to throw at them, but here on PC we have standards.The game is shut-up-and-buy.
There's a reason these playstation system sellers were juggernauts and won tons of awards. I remember some PC nerds kicking the tires on Horizon Zero Dawn too "but is it any good, can I make my own character". Embarrassing.
When Sony ports an exclusive, you buy buy buy.
There's a reason these playstation system sellers were juggernauts and won tons of awards. I remember some PC nerds kicking the tires on Horizon Zero Dawn too "but can I make my own character? Are there hats?" JFC.
When Sony ports an exclusive, you buy buy buy.
I've played it for maybe about 3 hours and really didn't understand the hype. I mean it's an okay game and I would definitely pick it up when it's on sale but overall it was not that impressive. I mean the first boss fight was just insanely stupid as you're crushing a guy with trees and then dropping a gigantic mountain size rock on them and they basically take no damage but then you end up killing them by just snapping their neck. And it's supposed to be a story driven game but every 2 seconds you have to look left and right to see if there's something to go get so you can have some money to upgrade. Essentially it' just feels very very gamey.I tried this game as it's free on PS5. Looks great but rather dull and boring. I uninstalled.
30+ years of backwards compatibility, the near-infinite supply of games on Steam, mostly from smaller studio devs who are probably more deserving of our time.
So yes we're allowed to be picky. All I know is, everyone was going ape shit for TLoU, I played it and found it to be pretty average.
You should play GoW 1 & 2, both also excellent games even though they look quite dated by today's standards. I haven't played the handheld versions or Ascension yet but I imagine they would be just as good.I couldn't believe it when I saw the Steam splash page. One of those late games I never picked up for the PS4 before I sold it.
I completed GOD 3 with the old engine they used thought is was pretty impressive cause a guy who worked at Walmart 10 years ago got me hooked on the series.
Screw God of War, I'd play this.Need this to happen and I will happily rebuy it on PC:
View attachment 404904
WTB Spiderman on pc!