God of War (Confirmed) - Official Thread

PC FEATURES​

High Fidelity Graphics
Striking visuals enhanced on PC. Enjoy true 4K resolution, on supported devices, [MU1] with unlocked framerates for peak performance. Dial in your settings via a wide range of graphical presets and options including higher resolution shadows, improved screen space reflections, the addition of GTAO and SSDO, and much more.

NVIDIA® DLSS and Reflex Support
Quality meets performance. Harness the AI power of NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) to boost frame rates and generate beautiful, sharp images on select Nvidia GPUs. Utilize NVIDIA Reflex low latency technology allowing you to react quicker and hit harder combos with the responsive gameplay you crave on GeForce GPUs.

Controls Customization
Play your way. With support for the DUALSHOCK®4 and DUALSENSE® wireless controllers, a wide range of other gamepads, and fully customizable bindings for mouse and keyboard, you have the power to fine-tune every action to match your playstyle.
 
I couldn't believe it when I saw the Steam splash page. One of those late games I never picked up for the PS4 before I sold it.
I completed GOD 3 with the old engine they used thought is was pretty impressive cause a guy who worked at Walmart 10 years ago got me hooked on the series.
 
I played through this on PS5 with the 60FPS patch and it looked good there. Should be worth picking up on PC for those into action games. Good story, pretty graphics, not terribly difficult but there are some challenging fights.

TaintedSquirrel said:
Is this game open world or linear?
Click to expand...
You walk around in an open world and there's eventually fast travel, there are items to collect, fights you can pick with very strong enemies, and armor/weapon collections/upgrades, other than that you have objectives to complete that progress the story.
 
Hell yes. And Jan. 14th. A month before Horizon FW. Now.. the question still remains, grab a PS5 (if I can) to play Horizon Forbidden West at launch or wait for the PC release. I thought the first Horizon was fantastic and only played it when it came to PC.
 
criccio said:
Hell yes. And Jan. 14th. A month before Horizon FW. Now.. the question still remains, grab a PS5 (if I can) to play Horizon Forbidden West at launch or wait for the PC release. I thought the first Horizon was fantastic and only played it when it came to PC.
Click to expand...
IMO, great single player games like these from Sony (no day 1 DLC or superfluous add-ons) deserve at much support as you can give them. So I buy (and play) them on both platforms. 😁
 
chameleoneel said:
Surprised to see DLSS support
Very surprised to see Reflex support (first singleplayer game with reflex?)
Extremely surprised and happy to see Dualsense support!!!
Click to expand...
Yeah, I'll play it again on PC just for Dual Sense support. Wish they could have patched that into the game with the PS5 patch, but of course it's still PS4 code and can't support the controller without a proper PS5 port.
 
I was thinking about replaying this on the PS4 - might end up waiting to pick it up on PC. Great game, I did get frustrated with some of the end-game optional stuff, though.
 
TaintedSquirrel said:
Is this game open world or linear?
Click to expand...
It doesn't matter.

There's a reason these playstation system sellers were juggernauts and won tons of awards. I remember some PC nerds kicking the tires on Horizon Zero Dawn too "but can I make my own character? Are there hats?" JFC.

When Sony ports an exclusive, you buy buy buy.
 
DPI said:
The game is shut-up-and-buy.

There's a reason these playstation system sellers were juggernauts and won tons of awards. I remember some PC nerds kicking the tires on Horizon Zero Dawn too "but is it any good, can I make my own character". Embarrassing.

When Sony ports an exclusive, you buy buy buy.
Click to expand...
Okay well console kids might take whatever scraps Sony deems worthy to throw at them, but here on PC we have standards.
30+ years of backwards compatibility, the near-infinite supply of games on Steam, mostly from smaller studio devs who are probably more deserving of our time.

So yes we're allowed to be picky. All I know is, everyone was going ape shit for TLoU, I played it and found it to be pretty average.
 
DPI said:
It doesn't matter.

There's a reason these playstation system sellers were juggernauts and won tons of awards. I remember some PC nerds kicking the tires on Horizon Zero Dawn too "but can I make my own character? Are there hats?" JFC.

When Sony ports an exclusive, you buy buy buy.
Click to expand...

Except for Days Gone which, by most accounts, is pretty meh.
 
At ~33 hours it looks okay and probably won't overstay its welcome. Probably the PS exclusive I was least looking forward to, but will play it most likely. Was hoping for Uncharted to come first but seeing as that is already confirmed it is good to have another one confirmed with a release date.

I hope The Last of Us series comes over after Uncharted.
 
nice!...I hear great things about the game so looking forward to giving it a spin on PC...I can't believe 2 of the biggest PS exclusives- Horizon Zero Dawn and now God of War are on PC
 
Sweet, I've never had a playstation so I've never played any of em, will definitely pick up!
 
I tried this game as it's free on PS5. Looks great but rather dull and boring. I uninstalled.
 
Need this to happen and I will happily rebuy it on PC:

1634767388244.png
 
Rattle said:
I tried this game as it's free on PS5. Looks great but rather dull and boring. I uninstalled.
Click to expand...
I've played it for maybe about 3 hours and really didn't understand the hype. I mean it's an okay game and I would definitely pick it up when it's on sale but overall it was not that impressive. I mean the first boss fight was just insanely stupid as you're crushing a guy with trees and then dropping a gigantic mountain size rock on them and they basically take no damage but then you end up killing them by just snapping their neck. And it's supposed to be a story driven game but every 2 seconds you have to look left and right to see if there's something to go get so you can have some money to upgrade. Essentially it' just feels very very gamey.
 
I am going to hold off on this. I don't want to end up buying it like I did HZD on steam then a month or two later GoG releases it for me to rebuy lol. I literally own the PS4 Disc, PS4 Digital Complete version, PC Steam and PC GoG versions of HZD. :facepalm: I'll wait for a price drop or a GoG version before buying this.

I guess I won't bother to finish it on the PS5 now that it's coming out on PC. Hopefully won't have to wait too much longer for Bloodborne PC. :)
 
TaintedSquirrel said:
Okay well console kids might take whatever scraps Sony deems worthy to throw at them, but here on PC we have standards.
30+ years of backwards compatibility, the near-infinite supply of games on Steam, mostly from smaller studio devs who are probably more deserving of our time.

So yes we're allowed to be picky. All I know is, everyone was going ape shit for TLoU, I played it and found it to be pretty average.
Click to expand...

I am a card carrying member of the PC master race and will always choose PC over console, but some of Sony's exclusives are without a doubt fantastic games, particularly the God of War IP.

And the PC platform of itself provides no guarantee of quality or standards, we get mountain loads of trash.
 
Comixbooks said:
I couldn't believe it when I saw the Steam splash page. One of those late games I never picked up for the PS4 before I sold it.
I completed GOD 3 with the old engine they used thought is was pretty impressive cause a guy who worked at Walmart 10 years ago got me hooked on the series.
Click to expand...
You should play GoW 1 & 2, both also excellent games even though they look quite dated by today's standards. I haven't played the handheld versions or Ascension yet but I imagine they would be just as good.
 
