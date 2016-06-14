God of War 4

I don't know if this is a sequel. It came across more as a reboot set in Norse mythology (even though it said "Spartan Rage" during the big fight). Plus, the panel at the end of the gameplay demo simply said "God of War" with no number or subtitle attached. The glyphs and dragon at the end definitely doesn't say Greek to me. It also could simply be that Kratos has moved on with his life after killing all the Greek gods, so more of a reboot to his own life and not the entire game's universe.



Either way, the change in gameplay direction certainly has my interest piqued.