God of War 4

Comixbooks

Seems like they just opted for a 3rd person fixed camera with some variation rather then having the camera zoomed out like it was in the past games. Using those Crazy Sword Chains just to hack n slash.
 
I don't know if this is a sequel. It came across more as a reboot set in Norse mythology (even though it said "Spartan Rage" during the big fight). Plus, the panel at the end of the gameplay demo simply said "God of War" with no number or subtitle attached. The glyphs and dragon at the end definitely doesn't say Greek to me. It also could simply be that Kratos has moved on with his life after killing all the Greek gods, so more of a reboot to his own life and not the entire game's universe.

Either way, the change in gameplay direction certainly has my interest piqued.
 
I like it. I had a great time with the other ones, but they more or less ran their course. I don't think having better graphics could add anything to that formula.
However this speaks to me. It's from a similar perspective as Tomb Raider. Like most everything these days, it has clearly been inspired by the Souls games.
Graphics and animation look good. It could be YouTube interpolating it, but things at least look smooth regardless of the FPS.
I see no reason why I wouldn't buy this.
 
I still have to play 3/ascension, but this is looking good. after the first two GoW games i already started to get tired of the same formula. Changing it up! :woot:
 
I like what I've seen so far; but this does not remind me of past God of War gameplay.
 
Armenius said:
I don't know if this is a sequel. It came across more as a reboot set in Norse mythology (even though it said "Spartan Rage" during the big fight). Plus, the panel at the end of the gameplay demo simply said "God of War" with no number or subtitle attached. The glyphs and dragon at the end definitely doesn't say Greek to me. It also could simply be that Kratos has moved on with his life after killing all the Greek gods, so more of a reboot to his own life and not the entire game's universe.

Either way, the change in gameplay direction certainly has my interest piqued.
That is very clearly Kratos. Not only does it look like an older Kratos but it's the same voice actor as Kratos. It could be a soft-reboot or a re-sequel (a sequel that also serves as a bit of a reboot. See: Jurassic World).
 
This is the first GoW I want to play. looks epic.

Graphics will look significantly worse once the game is ACTUALLY released though. Guaranteed that was running on a 1080 + i7.
 
KazeoHin said:
This is the first GoW I want to play. looks epic.

Graphics will look significantly worse once the game is ACTUALLY released though. Guaranteed that was running on a 1080 + i7.
You'd be surprised how good looking Sony Santa Monica makes their games, look at God of War 3 on the PS3 - way ahead of its time.

I'm willing to bet this was run off of a PS4K dev kit though, as was the Horizon footage we saw at E3.
 
exlink said:
You'd be surprised how good looking Sony Santa Monica makes their games, look at God of War 3 on the PS3 - way ahead of its time.

I'm willing to bet this was run off of a PS4K dev kit though, as was the Horizon footage we saw at E3.
Right, because it makes sense to show games off on a system that will be released after the actual game. I am pretty sure the regular PS4 can handle everything that was showed. Uncharted 4 is my answer to your doubts.
 
I really liked God of war 1, 2 and 3. Ascension wasn't bad. But it was not memorable. But this looked awesome. So it's gonna be a buy for sure
 
Japanese trailer I wonder if the Axe is the main weapon for the whole game kinda weird they traded in the signature chains. The sound effects and background ambience and the music is top notch.
 
That is so silly they knew they couldn't do it graphically wise it would be a big mess over the shoulder and chain whips.
 
They should have just started a new IP.

Nothing seems familiar enough to me to call this God of War.
 
I love the change. Makes me interested in the franchise again. Story wise it makes sense why he doesn't have his chains.
 
I'm 100% okay with the change. The old games ran their course. Making yet another one would be heading into Assassin's Creed territory. A total reinvention can hopefully give us another Tomb Raider situation.
 
They couldn't animate the chain whips without some serious camera changes giving him a Axe and bow just doesn't cut it.
 
Domingo said:
I'm 100% okay with the change. The old games ran their course. Making yet another one would be heading into Assassin's Creed territory. A total reinvention can hopefully give us another Tomb Raider situation.
I think that's the reason they removed the 4 from the title...now it's just God of War...it's more of a soft reboot
 
Comixbooks said:

Looks good but I wish they would consider bringing chain whips back
They did consider it and did not deny that some of his old weapons will be in the game, so I'm betting they're in there in some fashion.

Citation:

 
Kinsaras said:
We've had 6 games with chain whips. They were awesome at the time but I'll be happy if they never return.
maybe it has to do with the fact that glowing demi-god chain whips are 'cool'

a plain axe seems weak by comparison.

maybe next game he can just use a sharpened stick. :rolleyes:


While we are at it, let's trade out Thors hammer for a rubber mallet.
Wolverine can use butter knives.
and
Batman can drive a black Prius.
 
Archaea said:
While we are at it, let's trade out Thors hammer for a rubber mallet.
Wolverine can use butter knives.
and
Batman can drive a black Prius.
Thor currently has an ax called Jarnbjorn. He had that long before he had the hammer. Now he is unworthy to weld Mjolnir he is back to that again.

Wolverine has had bone claws. Other than that I hate the character and his claws are the only thing that make him interesting.

Batman is rich. He can drive whatever he wants.
 
Comes out next week the APRIL 20th going to see if Walley World has a copy then again I have Hunt Showdown and would have to hook up my 24" 1080P monitor just to play the game I haven't played anything on my PS4 since Destiny 1.
 
Pretty sure it's April 20th, not March 20th. Next week the only big release I know of is Sea of Thieves.
 
Yeah I'm dumb I must of got March and April mixed up I see people are asking if Kratos is a God but only cares because he's on the Playstation and not the X-BOX.

I really wonder if the game is going to feel any different than say other over the shoulder 3rd person games like the Modern Tomb Raider games.
 
