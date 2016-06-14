God of War 4

Comixbooks
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 15,482
Game looks Great !!!!
That is very clearly Kratos. Not only does it look like an older Kratos but it's the same voice actor as Kratos. It could be a soft-reboot or a re-sequel (a sequel that also serves as a bit of a reboot. See: Jurassic World).I don't know if this is a sequel. It came across more as a reboot set in Norse mythology (even though it said "Spartan Rage" during the big fight). Plus, the panel at the end of the gameplay demo simply said "God of War" with no number or subtitle attached. The glyphs and dragon at the end definitely doesn't say Greek to me. It also could simply be that Kratos has moved on with his life after killing all the Greek gods, so more of a reboot to his own life and not the entire game's universe.
Either way, the change in gameplay direction certainly has my interest piqued.
You'd be surprised how good looking Sony Santa Monica makes their games, look at God of War 3 on the PS3 - way ahead of its time.This is the first GoW I want to play. looks epic.
Graphics will look significantly worse once the game is ACTUALLY released though. Guaranteed that was running on a 1080 + i7.
It's a placeholder date. Sony has not given a release date, a release window, or any kind of hint when it will release.December 2017 very long wait.....
Amazon.com: God of War - Playstation 4: Video Games
except that every demo Sony showed was confirmed running on a PS4.This is the first GoW I want to play. looks epic.
Graphics will look significantly worse once the game is ACTUALLY released though. Guaranteed that was running on a 1080 + i7.
Right, because it makes sense to show games off on a system that will be released after the actual game. I am pretty sure the regular PS4 can handle everything that was showed. Uncharted 4 is my answer to your doubts.You'd be surprised how good looking Sony Santa Monica makes their games, look at God of War 3 on the PS3 - way ahead of its time.
I'm willing to bet this was run off of a PS4K dev kit though, as was the Horizon footage we saw at E3.
Sounds like the Blades he had before are gone.
Japanese trailer I wonder if the Axe is the main weapon for the whole game kinda weird they traded in the signature chains. The sound effects and background ambience and the music is top notch.
I think that's the reason they removed the 4 from the title...now it's just God of War...it's more of a soft rebootI'm 100% okay with the change. The old games ran their course. Making yet another one would be heading into Assassin's Creed territory. A total reinvention can hopefully give us another Tomb Raider situation.
They did consider it and did not deny that some of his old weapons will be in the game, so I'm betting they're in there in some fashion.
Looks good but I wish they would consider bringing chain whips back
We've had 6 games with chain whips. They were awesome at the time but I'll be happy if they never return.Looks good but I wish they would consider bringing chain whips back
maybe it has to do with the fact that glowing demi-god chain whips are 'cool'We've had 6 games with chain whips. They were awesome at the time but I'll be happy if they never return.
Thor currently has an ax called Jarnbjorn. He had that long before he had the hammer. Now he is unworthy to weld Mjolnir he is back to that again.While we are at it, let's trade out Thors hammer for a rubber mallet.
Wolverine can use butter knives.
and
Batman can drive a black Prius.
T'is.Pretty sure it's April 20th, not March 20th. Next week the only big release I know of is Sea of Thieves.