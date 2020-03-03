go with the stock Wraith cooler or something else?

My next build will include a 3900X and 32 GB of memory, 2 x 16 GB sticks. I will run the system at stock speeds at first, but I may do an overclock later on. Workload includes Adobe Lightroom, which uses multiple cores, and Adobe Photoshop, which is single-threaded.



Is there a good reason to replace the stock Wraith cooler? If I do replace the Wraith, is there a resale market for this cooler?