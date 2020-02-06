Go with an M.2 or 2.5 SSD?

Getting a new laptop that comes with a 1tb 5400RPM Hard Drive. From reading reviews on the laptop I am getting and similar spec'ed ones an SSD is highly recomended to help speed up the laptop. The laptop I am getting has a slot for a NVME M.2 SSD. I am wanting to spend about $120 on a 1tb SSD but I am not sure which one to get. I am leaning towards a Silicon Power M.2 drive as this will give me a total of 2tb of overall space. I only have 1tb in my desktop and have not had any problems with space. Would it be worth it to get a Smaller 512gb but faster M.2 SSD (which one?) and keeping the 5400rpm drive as backup space?