GN: Recap of MSI Controversy News & "Scalping" Claims

Ahh, it's funny, people actually think nvidia msi, etc, etc really care, lol. They are selling every card they are making, which means profits. Sure they want to maintain some level of good faith with gamers but really, as can be seen, they aren't going to put much effort forth to actually fix the problems as they are still selling everything out regardless. Good on EVGA for putting in at least some sort of wait queue for people who signed up for notifications. At least that will give them a buying window where they are the only one with the active link, probably took them all of 4 hours time to implement and 2 hours of testing, something this simple (that can give regular folks a fighting chance) yet no other manufacturer has even tried, lol. They just dump them off to the first person/group waiving cash, and I guess they figured if there are people waiving more cash on ebay, why not get the entire profit instead of selling it to a scalper, might as well sell it direct to consumers!