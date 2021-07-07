Gmail disable “less secure app access” for an email that setup for scan to email

Hi
I have got Brother Printer MFC9330CDW,,,,,I tyried to setup scan to email following :
https://help.brother-usa.com/app/an...ow-to-configure-and-use-scan-to-e-mail-server
Email that I have used for setup is : MCF9330CDWhome@gmail.com (not real email)
What I have to do under gmail setting I have to enable(on) : “less secure app access”
Everything working fine but after couple of days “less secure app access” option gets disabled (off)
What should I do to prevent Gmail disabling that ? if not do we have alternative solution ?
Thx
Note
----:
Yes I know enable 2-Step verification when I want to setup email on outlook and Thunderbird or mobile but here is not the case
