Gmail disable “less secure app access” for an email that setup for scan to email

HiI have got Brother Printer MFC9330CDW,,,,,I tyried to setup scan to email following :Email that I have used for setup is : MCF9330CDWhome@gmail.com (not real email)What I have to do under gmail setting I have to enable(on) : “less secure app access”Everything working fine but after couple of days “less secure app access” option gets disabled (off)What should I do to prevent Gmail disabling that ? if not do we have alternative solution ?ThxNote----:Yes I know enable 2-Step verification when I want to setup email on outlook and Thunderbird or mobile but here is not the case