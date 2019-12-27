Glorious Model O (Matte Black + Ascended Cable)

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by discobiscuits, Dec 27, 2019 at 10:52 PM.

  1. Dec 27, 2019 at 10:52 PM #1
    discobiscuits

    discobiscuits Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    343
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2007
    Glorious Model O Matte Black + Black Ascended Cable w/ new mouse feet installed.
    Imgur Gallery

    Mouse has no issues (random disconnects, scrollwheel, etc.) and was an original batch item, but I stopped using it because the G403 Hero's shape is much more comfortable for my hand size.

    I did order and install a black ascended cable after I stopped using it, so the mouse feet are brand new as well as the cable (have a picture of the mouse plugged in to confirm that it's working.) Would probably estimate around 50 hours of usage on it, 0 on with the new cable/feet of course.


    Looking to get $45 shipped for it. Will knock off a few bucks if you're closer to ARIZONA ($42 if in the southwest.)

    Heatware
     
    discobiscuits, Dec 27, 2019 at 10:52 PM
    discobiscuits, Dec 27, 2019 at 10:52 PM
    #1
  2. Dec 28, 2019 at 6:38 PM #2
    discobiscuits

    discobiscuits Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    343
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2007
    Bump
     
    discobiscuits, Dec 28, 2019 at 6:38 PM
    discobiscuits, Dec 28, 2019 at 6:38 PM
    #2
  3. Dec 29, 2019 at 9:19 PM #3
    discobiscuits

    discobiscuits Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    343
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2007
    Up
     
    discobiscuits, Dec 29, 2019 at 9:19 PM
    discobiscuits, Dec 29, 2019 at 9:19 PM
    #3
Tags: