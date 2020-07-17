Gloomwood (Thief-like survival horror with guns) by New Blood Interactive

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1150760/Gloomwood/

PC Gamer article

I just learned about this game yesterday and my interest is through the roof!

First, most older gamers have very fond memories of the Thief games - especially the earlier ones - and recognize it as one of the great franchises of PC gaming.

Second, the game is being made by New Blood Interactive, who put out DUSK (thread), AMID EVIL (thread), and MAXIMUM Action. I picked up DUSK and AMID EVIL several months ago, and enjoyed both immensely.

I'll be keeping my eye on this one for sure. There is a demo available (wow, New Blood Interactive are really catering to old-school gamers here) and their games typically feature nicely appointed options for PC gamers. I'll most likely give it a go this evening after work.
 
Civvie did a video on this and another retro game called Ultrakill. It does look like one to watch, as the early gameplay has me intrigued.

 
