GlobalFoundries Plans Billion-Euro Investment to Expand Chip Manufacturing in Germany

""Recent disruptions in the automotive sector underscore just how vulnerable global chip supply chains truly are. Our planned expansion in Dresden is yet another step in GF's strategy to address these challenges head-on and deliver on our commitment to support Europe's need for secure supply chains and differentiated technologies," said Tim Breen, CEO of GlobalFoundries. "By scaling our manufacturing footprint in Europe, in the U.S. and around the world, GF is reinforcing its role as a resilient and trusted partner to customers in critical industries and building a foundation for the next wave of innovation as physical AI becomes reality."
Dr. Manfred Horstmann, senior vice president and general manager European fabs at GlobalFoundries, adds: "With this planned investment, we are deepening our commitment to Germany and Europe. Expanding cleanroom capacity is not just about meeting demand; it is about future-proofing Europe's industrial base and securing local access to essential chip technologies."
"As we move toward a future defined by connected and autonomous mobility, establishing a growth-oriented semiconductor manufacturing network is essential. We therefore sincerely congratulate our partner GlobalFoundries on the planned expansion of its production site in Dresden. This investment marks a significant milestone in strengthening the resilience of the European automotive industry. It aligns fully with our strategic vision of technology leadership and our commitment to operating in the market, for the market."—Philipp von Hirschheydt, CEO, AUMOVIO SE
"GlobalFoundries' expansion in Dresden strengthens the semiconductor ecosystem, paving the way for advanced solutions in the automotive sector. GF's technologies empower the performance, safety, and connectivity essential for next-generation mobility. This investment affirms leadership in automotive innovation and strengthens the Silicon Saxony region."—Michael Budde, President Mobility Electronics, Robert Bosch GmbH
"GlobalFoundries' expansion in Dresden strengthens the European semiconductor industry, boosting supply chain resilience for our customers right here in Europe and overall industrial resilience. It also bolsters the strong ecosystem in Saxony and strengthens our partnership."—Jochen Hanebeck, CEO, Infineon
"Meeting growing demand for secure, efficient semiconductor solutions requires trusted partnerships and resilient supply strategies. Our long-standing partnership with GF is rooted in shared innovation and execution, targeted at the automotive and industrial & IoT markets. GF's Dresden facility expansion is an important strategic step that enhances NXP's ability to deliver differentiated technologies while reinforcing Europe's role as vital hub for advanced semiconductor manufacturing and a resilient ecosystem."—Rafael Sotomayor, President and CEO, NXP Semiconductors
"Semiconductors are the gateway between the real and digital worlds. They form the backbone of modern industrial economies. GlobalFoundries' investment strengthens the European semiconductor ecosystem. Together we are building a robust foundation for sustained innovation and global competitiveness to accelerate our customers' digital transformation."—Cedrik Neike, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO Digital Industries
"As a Dresden-based deep-tech company, GlobalFoundries expansion and increased capacity enables us to accelerate the commercialization of our neuromorphic computing technologies, bringing brain-inspired AI solutions to market faster and more efficiently. In particular, the local proximity and advanced manufacturing capabilities are instrumental in supporting our ambitious growth plans and reinforcing Dresden's role as a global hub for next-generation AI hardware."—Hector Gonzalez, CEO, SpiNNcloud
GF recently joined the "Made for Germany" initiative, a coalition of companies demonstrating long-term commitment to Germany through major industrial investment. GF has invested more than €10 billion in its Dresden site since 2009, one of the largest industrial investments in the country."
