Glitterbomb 3.0 Porch Pirates 2020

Comixbooks
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 15,928
Whatsaw that, didnt bother. after 2 fakes, nope...
edit: also not tech news.
the last two years/times(?) hes done this all the recordings were fakes, just friends or friends-of-friends. there are thread around here about them.What
No shit eh? I figured it was legit. I guess some of the responses were meh in this video. Either criminals are slow (they are) or they knew it was coming.the last two years/times(?) hes done this all the recordings were fakes, just friends or friends-of-friends. there are thread around here about them.