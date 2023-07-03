Gizmodo and Kotaku Staff Furious After Owner Announces Move to AI Content

AceGoober
Live! Laug[H]! Overclock!
- Jun 25, 2003
- 24,915
https://futurism.com/gizmodo-kotaku-staff-furious-ai-content
"G/O Media, a major online media company that runs publications including Gizmodo, Kotaku, Quartz, Jezebel, and Deadspin, has announced that it will begin a "modest test" of AI content on its sites."
This should come as no surprise considering the push for AI controlled everything.
What I'm concerned about is who will fact check the AI to ensure the content presented is factual?
