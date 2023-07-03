Gizmodo and Kotaku Staff Furious After Owner Announces Move to AI Content

https://futurism.com/gizmodo-kotaku-staff-furious-ai-content

"G/O Media, a major online media company that runs publications including Gizmodo, Kotaku, Quartz, Jezebel, and Deadspin, has announced that it will begin a "modest test" of AI content on its sites."

This should come as no surprise considering the push for AI controlled everything.

What I'm concerned about is who will fact check the AI to ensure the content presented is factual?
 
Suddenly the writers for those two sites are all Cronkite?. Not. Next meme will be is it human gizmondo article or AI article, with the they're the same meme picture
 
AceGoober said:
What I'm concerned about is who will fact check the AI to ensure the content presented is factual?
Factual? Those sites? This would probably be a step up, unless the humans jobs from now on will be to falsify things whenever the AI gets too based.
 
