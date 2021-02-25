Giving up on buying a new card

Gents,



I've been poking into the current gen AMD 6000 series, hoping to pick up one or two...or three. Sigh.



No longer.



Instead, I'll spend my money on other hobbies and continue using the GPUs I have. Perhaps this fall the supply situation will ease.



Kinda frustrating that there are good designs out there, some actually reflected in hardware, but I cannot touch any of them. (Those that are touchable are at outrageous prices.)



Sigh.