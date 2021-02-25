Giving up on buying a new card

C

c3k

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 8, 2007
Messages
2,271
Gents,

I've been poking into the current gen AMD 6000 series, hoping to pick up one or two...or three. Sigh.

No longer.

Instead, I'll spend my money on other hobbies and continue using the GPUs I have. Perhaps this fall the supply situation will ease.

Kinda frustrating that there are good designs out there, some actually reflected in hardware, but I cannot touch any of them. (Those that are touchable are at outrageous prices.)

Sigh.
 
Susquehannock

Susquehannock

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 26, 2005
Messages
3,872
Hope you find peace. I gave up on the profit driven upgrade chase game long ago. Have only bought one new card in the last five years. And last few months been playing games and hardware I bought 20 years ago. Plenty of fun titles to be had. Graphics do not supplant gameplay in my book. And I do not want a twelve button mouse either.
 
