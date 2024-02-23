Giving away older system. Put Win10 or Win11 on it?

Hey everyone,



I recently looked around my spare parts bin and realized, "hey, I totally have enough parts in here to build like 3-4 older systems that are still usable".



All I need to do is pick up some cheap CPU coolers and windows licenses, and I should be good to go.



Well, the first system I am putting together is a Core i7-7700K with a GTX 1070 I am in the process of repairing (dead AIO model, putting a air cooler from a dead air cooler model on it).



So, I am going to be giving this to the son of a friend of my better half who likes PC gaming, but is currently using a crappy all in one (iMac-like) PC.



The issue?



The i7-7700k does not officially support Windows 11. The motherboard (Asrock H270M-ITX/ac) has a TPM header, but there is no TPM in it, and I'm not even sure if one is available on the market that is compatible with Windows 11.



So, the choice is. Install Windows 10 on it now. Have it work as intended under Windows 10 until Windows 10 goes EOL in 2025.



OR, I modify the installer so Windows 11 installs without TPM and on the unsupported CPU, and deal with potential things breaking in the future because of hardware unsupported in Windows 11.



While I like these people, I only see them once a year or so, so if something goes awry, I don't know when I'll be there to look at and fix it.



So, which would you do. Put Windows 10 on it in an officially supported configuration, and need to do something else in 2025 - OR - hack Windows 11 on to it today, have it run unsupported, and deal with whatever issues might come of that at some point in the future?



I appreciate anyone's thoughts on this subject.