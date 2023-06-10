GitHub accused of varying Copilot output to avoid copyright allegations

erek
Interesting
“A cunning plan?
Thursday's legal filing says that in July 2022, in response to public criticism of Copilot, GitHub introduced a user-adjustable Copilot filter called "Suggestions matching public code" to avoid seeing software suggestions that duplicate other people's work.
"When the filter is enabled, GitHub Copilot checks code suggestions with their surrounding code of about 150 characters against public code on GitHub," GitHub's documentation explains. "If there is a match or near match, the suggestion will not be shown to you."
However, the complaint contends the filter is essentially worthless because it only checks for exact matches and does nothing to detect output that has been slightly modified. In fact, the plaintiffs suggest that GitHub is trying to get away with copyright and license violations by varying Copilot's output so that it doesn't appear to have been copied exactly.
"In GitHub’s hands, the propensity for small cosmetic variations in Copilot’s Output is a feature, not a bug," the amended complaint says. "These small cosmetic variations mean that GitHub can deliver to Copilot customers unlimited modified copies of Licensed Materials without ever triggering Copilot’s verbatim-code filter."
The court filing points out that machine learning models like Copilot have a parameter that controls the extent to which output varies.
"On information and belief, GitHub has optimized the temperature setting of Copilot to produce small cosmetic variations of the Licensed Materials as often as possible, so that GitHub can deliver code to Copilot users that works the same way as verbatim code, while claiming that Copilot only produces verbatim code one percent of the time," the amended complaint says. "Copilot is an ingenious method of software piracy."
Microsoft's GitHub in an email insisted otherwise.
"We firmly believe AI will transform the way the world builds software, leading to increased productivity and most importantly, happier developers," a company spokesperson told The Register. "We are confident that Copilot adheres to applicable laws and we’ve been committed to innovating responsibly with Copilot from the start. We will continue to invest in and advocate for the AI-powered developer experience of the future."
OpenAI did not respond to a request for comment. ®”
Source: https://www.theregister.com/2023/06/09/github_copilot_lawsuit/
