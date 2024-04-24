Gigaplus 8-port 2.5G 2-port 10G switch $69

S

SamirD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
7,568
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
I do like to think STH had some decent credibility, but the amount of cheap "back of a truck" Chinese products they push these days, some with known chipset bugs or other faults (why the items in said product were discontinued) they do not even bother to research...
 
I'm sure this is more a reflection of what's available in the market vs what they would want to push. It's good to have someone with some integrity looking at the swath of these things being dumped onto the market. They actually even acknowledge the potential for security issues and did wireshark monitoring on all the switches in their category review. That far more than anyone I've seen do.

Still, the way I look at it, any hanky panky at the network level that leads to a breech will far outweigh any savings created by buying this level of tech, so I just avoid this stuff as if it already has the plague...
 
pendragon1 said:
did you mean "back door to china" ?! ;)

never heard of this brand, any good? or does the above potentially apply?
Click to expand...
This is always a concern with stuff like this and the STH review even talks about it.

But for some people, price is king or the risk is acceptable so I posted it as a deal because it is if you don't have concerns.
 
Last edited:
SamirD said:
This is always a concern with stuff like this and the STH review even talks about it.

But for some people, price is king or the risk is acceptable so I posted it as a deal because it is if you don't have concerns.
Click to expand...
I mean everything is made in China these days, so is it any less likely to hey backdoored by a unknown product versus a known brand?
 
sfsuphysics said:
I mean everything is made in China these days, so is it any less likely to hey backdoored by a unknown product versus a known brand?
Click to expand...
Known brands have a rep to protect so they have some sort of quality assurance because the chinese will cheat if you don't watch them like a hawk. The no name brands could care less once their product starts selling--case in point were all those cheap 1TB SSDs that in reviews had the same performance as a Samsung and then they started swapping components to cheap crap once the reviews came out and the sales poured in--this is the typical scam cycle.
 
SamirD said:
I'm sure this is more a reflection of what's available in the market vs what they would want to push. It's good to have someone with some integrity looking at the swath of these things being dumped onto the market. They actually even acknowledge the potential for security issues and did wireshark monitoring on all the switches in their category review. That far more than anyone I've seen do.

Still, the way I look at it, any hanky panky at the network level that leads to a breech will far outweigh any savings created by buying this level of tech, so I just avoid this stuff as if it already has the plague...
Click to expand...
k, nice , didnt see that :D If they are doing that then awesome, that is always my concern, is some backdoor chip in these things that starts sending out, or for all we know has a sleeper device in it that doesnt turn on for a while. In the end, how do you block this from sending out data if it is unmanaged, how they could encapsulate it to appear to be coming from a device connected to it...
 
These are always tempting. I wish the big brands would actually have comparable prices. Trendnet's similar switch is $206 on sale. With more motherboards starting to include 2.5g it would be nice to upgrade my switches.
 
brennok said:
These are always tempting. I wish the big brands would actually have comparable prices. Trendnet's similar switch is $206 on sale. With more motherboards starting to include 2.5g it would be nice to upgrade my switches.
Click to expand...
Reason why they are not comparible, because these knock off fly by night brands will offer no support, no returns if you try, no firmware updates and are usually using old dated controllers and chips.
 
I bought a few Keeplink 2.5gb switches, so far they work great. I'm using 10gb SFP between two of them, also works flawlessly. This one looks nice for the two SFP ports, the ones I got only have one each, but they were also cheaper (I think $65 apiece or so).
 
MavericK said:
I bought a few Keeplink 2.5gb switches, so far they work great. I'm using 10gb SFP between two of them, also works flawlessly. This one looks nice for the two SFP ports, the ones I got only have one each, but they were also cheaper (I think $65 apiece or so).
Click to expand...
Well, in the review, STH found that it wouldn't even hit 40Gb max aggregate throughput, so this particular switch is limited if you expect (20+20+16*2.5) 80Gb switching capability. So in reality it's good for half of what it should be able to do at half the price, lol. The chinese games are strong with this one, lol.
 
SamirD said:
Well, in the review, STH found that it wouldn't even hit 40Gb max aggregate throughput, so this particular switch is limited if you expect (20+20+16*2.5) 80Gb switching capability. So in reality it's good for half of what it should be able to do at half the price, lol. The chinese games are strong with this one, lol.
Click to expand...
I only have a few devices that are 2.5gb and they all get full bandwidth, so they're good enough for me.
 
MavericK said:
I only have a few devices that are 2.5gb and they all get full bandwidth, so they're good enough for me.
Click to expand...
Yep, if it's not maxed out constantly shouldn't be a problem. That's the game that hasn't been played in switches for a long time though, a long time...
 
MrGuvernment said:
Reason why they are not comparible, because these knock off fly by night brands will offer no support, no returns if you try, no firmware updates and are usually using old dated controllers and chips.
Click to expand...

I completely get it, but none of my unmanaged switches from the big companies have ever received firmware updates either. 2.5g is seen as enterprise hardware so they price it accordingly. Motherboards have had 2.5g nics since at least 2021 and yet the switches still haven't dropped in price. I can buy a 5 port TP Link un-managed gig switch for $15 or a 2.5g switch for $90.
 
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
I bought a pair of these a few years ago, really hard to get at the time due to the chip shortage and stuff, and they were $120 each.
Nice switches but both power bricks failed after a year about a week apart.
I ended up using some power bricks from some externals I shucked.
IMG_1804.JPEG
Unit has a 2 year warranty but,
"Bundled accessories delivered together with the product such as expansion cards, power adapter, and accessories are covered with one-year warranty."
 
Zepher said:
I bought a pair of these a few years ago, really hard to get at the time due to the chip shortage and stuff, and they were $120 each.
Nice switches but both power bricks failed after a year about a week apart.
I ended up using some power bricks from some externals I shucked.
View attachment 650043
Unit has a 2 year warranty but,
"Bundled accessories delivered together with the product such as expansion cards, power adapter, and accessories are covered with one-year warranty."
Click to expand...
That was one of the reasons I hadn't jumped on the Qnap switch, yet. I may still acquire one.



It's been a pita trying to decide on a 2.5g switch for my home use. I have 6 boxes armed with 2.5g and a lot of file transfers. These cheap ones seem like a deal, but I never could bring myself to bite.
 
DogsofJune said:
It's been a pita trying to decide on a 2.5g switch for my home use. I have 6 boxes armed with 2.5g and a lot of file transfers. These cheap ones seem like a deal, but I never could bring myself to bite.
Click to expand...
The ROI calculation I use for a situation like this is time. If you're literally going to save half of your time with 2.5Gb vs 1Gb speeds, then it's just a matter of how much time and the dollar/other value of that time with that time applied elsewhere.

For example, if an upgrade will save 2hrs of time when something is working in the background, that benefit is far less than say gaining 2hrs of actual time away from the computer to spend it with your friends/family/hobby/etc.
 
SamirD said:
The ROI calculation I use for a situation like this is time. If you're literally going to save half of your time with 2.5Gb vs 1Gb speeds, then it's just a matter of how much time and the dollar/other value of that time with that time applied elsewhere.

For example, if an upgrade will save 2hrs of time when something is working in the background, that benefit is far less than say gaining 2hrs of actual time away from the computer to spend it with your friends/family/hobby/etc.
Click to expand...

I'm pretty sure upgrading my network just enabled me to spend more time messing with my network :p Still gotta do more tuning to get my iperf scores up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top