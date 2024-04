In future google your motherboard model (or go to manufactures site and search for it.) one of the first results is very likely (always in my experience) going to be the manufactures page for the motherboards from there select support > Memory support and there you'll find your question answered, to some extent. blah blah ... Memory rated DDR5 5000 or higher may or may not be stable w/ XMP (6000) speed enabled, depending on your CPU's capability to deal with it. If your memory is on the list of supported memory it will run at 4800 and probably run at 6000 almost certainly (however it still is considered O.C. to run this speed, which is their way of saying tough if your particular board/cpu can't manage the xmp 6000 speed successfully).Check bios version / for updates as memory compatibility updates are frequently found in Bios updates.If this board is like my Z690 Aorus Elite AX in one regard the memory training is NO JOKE... takes forever.. I thought my board was DOA as it sat there for 5+ minutes doing nothing (apparent to me) no signal. I had in fact given up and forgot I left this computer turned on while I went out to my wife's computer to look up RMA information. Came back 15~minutes later and the stupid thing was just sitting in the bios setup page... So be patient on the 1st boot up as you may be waiting a while for memory training to complete. I have 32GB of Corsair DDR5 5600 (pricing for DDR5 was rough when I built my computer), XMP (5600) is totally stable in my case.