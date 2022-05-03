Gigabyte Z690 Memory Voltage - DDR5 6400

N

Nirad9er

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2004
Messages
2,724
I purchased some Teamgroup DDR5 6400 memory and I'm having trouble getting it to post to windows.

I changed to the 6400 memory profile however I'm unsure of the DRAM voltage.

I see a DRAM VDD/VDDQ setting but also a separate DDR5 voltage control page for VDD A0 and VDDQ A0 voltage settings.

Which settings is for adjusting the DRAM voltage to 1.35V?

Also, any other voltages I need you change for running memory at 6400?

Thanks

20220503_163614.jpg
20220503_163629.jpg
20220503_163641.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top