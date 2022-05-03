Gigabyte Z690 Memory Voltage - DDR5 6400

I purchased some Teamgroup DDR5 6400 memory and I'm having trouble getting it to post to windows.I changed to the 6400 memory profile however I'm unsure of the DRAM voltage.I see a DRAM VDD/VDDQ setting but also a separate DDR5 voltage control page for VDD A0 and VDDQ A0 voltage settings.Which settings is for adjusting the DRAM voltage to 1.35V?Also, any other voltages I need you change for running memory at 6400?Thanks