Gigabyte Z590i Vision D - Thunderbolt

My PC has a Gigabyte Z590i Vision D motherboard which has a DisplayPort input and 2 Thunderbolt outputs. So I have the option to connect the DP output of my GPU into the DP input on my mobo and then connect the Thunderbolt to my Samsung S34A65 display.
As I am only using the 1 dispaly and not chaining display togther is there any point in doing this? Surely this is just adding extra processing and I would be better off connect the DP of my GPU directly to the DP port on the display?
Opinions always appreciated, but if you know the answer for sure please let me know.
As I am only using the 1 dispaly and not chaining display togther is there any point in doing this? Surely this is just adding extra processing and I would be better off connect the DP of my GPU directly to the DP port on the display?
Opinions always appreciated, but if you know the answer for sure please let me know.