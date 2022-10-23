gigabyte z590 extreme - motherboard not turning on

mrjayviper

Observations/things I tried:
  • QFlash + "clean CMOS" buttons (located on the back IO panel) are blinking automatically after turning on the PSU. I tried searching the manual and internet for what this means but didn't find anything.
  • After turning on the PSU and pressing the case power button, nothing happens.
  • I unplugged the PSU cables (24-pin, EPS and etc) and replugged them.
  • I unplugged all the PSU cables again but this time, I only connected the 24-pin and EPS cables.
  • PSU turns on by itself by shorting the PS-ON pin to ground method. I've checked the voltage using a meter and they are correct.
The setup is using water-cooling so swapping/moving parts is not that easy without dismantling.

Thanks for help.
 
