gigabyte z590 extreme - motherboard not turning on

mrjayviper
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Jul 17, 2012
- Messages
- 88
Observations/things I tried:
Thanks for help.
- QFlash + "clean CMOS" buttons (located on the back IO panel) are blinking automatically after turning on the PSU. I tried searching the manual and internet for what this means but didn't find anything.
- After turning on the PSU and pressing the case power button, nothing happens.
- I unplugged the PSU cables (24-pin, EPS and etc) and replugged them.
- I unplugged all the PSU cables again but this time, I only connected the 24-pin and EPS cables.
- PSU turns on by itself by shorting the PS-ON pin to ground method. I've checked the voltage using a meter and they are correct.
