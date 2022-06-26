Gigabyte Z590 Aorus Master Motherboard = $199.99 @ Newegg

Darkswordz
Newegg is basically giving away Gigabyte Z590 Aorus Master motherboards. They're currently on sale for $199.99 out the door.
This board supports 10GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 18+1 90A VRM, 10 USB 3.2 ports, and a host of other features.
Sure, it "only" supports DDR4/PCIE-4, but it may be a bargain for someone who prioritizes connectivity & feature set over DDR5/PICE-5 support.
