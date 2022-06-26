Gigabyte Z590 Aorus Master Motherboard = $199.99 @ Newegg

Darkswordz

Darkswordz

Gawd
Joined
Jan 5, 2016
Messages
726
Newegg is basically giving away Gigabyte Z590 Aorus Master motherboards. They're currently on sale for $199.99 out the door. :eek:

This board supports 10GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 18+1 90A VRM, 10 USB 3.2 ports, and a host of other features.

Sure, it "only" supports DDR4/PCIE-4, but it may be a bargain for someone who prioritizes connectivity & feature set over DDR5/PICE-5 support.
 
LFaWolf

LFaWolf

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 7, 2016
Messages
1,268
I don’t think this is great deal. Last gen tech with AM5 already announced and everyone moving toward ddr5. If you already running 11th gen it would be better to save the money for a future platform upgrade. If you want a new build it would be better to wait for AM5 or Raptor lake.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top