Gigabyte X870E AORUS XTREME AI TOP - Anyone?

Yo! Not a lot of info about this board online - at $800 MSRP it's a spendy one. My buddy (who is even more of a Micro Center hound than I am) linked me to an open box one for $320 at our Micro Center and I just picked it up today. It's absolutely minty and complete (which is a far cry from the X870E-E board I got for a similar discount last month - just a bare board but it worked perfectly!). I have a Meshify 3 XL on the way (open box from Best Buy for around $150) because I am swapping out my X670E ASRock Taichi to avoid all of the CPU killing bs they've got going on (also time to retire the H500M).
Anyone using it and enjoying it?
(P.S. I'm aware of this issue - https://www.techpowerup.com/forums/threads/owners-of-gigabyte-x870e-aorus-xtreme-ai-top-boards-report-100-°c-chipset-temps.334478/ - will be on it right away to make sure this isn't one of those affected units)
Pics of the haul!
