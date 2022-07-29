Gigabyte X570 GAMING X vs Asus TUF GAMING X570-PLUS (WI-FI)

Looking at one of these boards. I read that the Asus board has better VRM's. Which board is generally considered more desirable? I'm going to be sticking 128GB of RAM on this thing and using it for database work and virtualization.



I looked at B550 also, but I'm looking for lots of port availability. I don't want to have to play musical PCI-E slots to make things work when I plug tons of stuff in which I think is where the x570 might beat out the B550.