Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra...and x570s...out of stock?

C

c3k

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 8, 2007
Messages
2,125
I'm so satisfied with my upgrade to a Ryzen 7 3700x, that I want to do another. (My i7-6700k rig has been giving me fits. Troubleshooting leads me to suspect a mobo failure._

I just put together a 3700x based on the Gig x570 ultra. I decided to do another. Well, it seems like there may be some supply-chain issues. I'm seeing a LOT of "out of stock".

FWIW.
 
