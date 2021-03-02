Gigabyte X570 AORUS Pro reboot with loss of drive boot settings

I am experiencing some strange behaviour with a new GIGABYTE X570 AUROS Pro, bundled with Ryzen 3900x stock speed (no overclocking).

Case is well ventilated, but using the AMD cooler that comes with Ryzen 3900x.



32Gb RAM, Corsair RM650 80 Plus Gold Modular power source. Gigabyte GTX 1060 6GB video card.



Under heavy load, computer attempts to reboot, but it cannot find the drive to boot from. Somehow, BIOS forgets the boot settings and boot order for available devices - but only those...



I have to set the boot order again from BIOS, save it, and all is back to normal for a few days (and a few normal starts in between), till a few days later when the above happens again.



Any ideas what could be the issue? Any monitoring I can put in place and persist the logs, to analyse after the fact what happens?



Thanks