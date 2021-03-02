Gigabyte X570 AORUS Pro reboot with loss of drive boot settings

Weaksauce
Joined
Dec 27, 2020
Messages
65
I am experiencing some strange behaviour with a new GIGABYTE X570 AUROS Pro, bundled with Ryzen 3900x stock speed (no overclocking).
Case is well ventilated, but using the AMD cooler that comes with Ryzen 3900x.

32Gb RAM, Corsair RM650 80 Plus Gold Modular power source. Gigabyte GTX 1060 6GB video card.

Under heavy load, computer attempts to reboot, but it cannot find the drive to boot from. Somehow, BIOS forgets the boot settings and boot order for available devices - but only those...

I have to set the boot order again from BIOS, save it, and all is back to normal for a few days (and a few normal starts in between), till a few days later when the above happens again.

Any ideas what could be the issue? Any monitoring I can put in place and persist the logs, to analyse after the fact what happens?

Thanks
 
Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
5,435
System unstable. I had the same issue with mine when I was overclocking. Check the voltages, especially the soc. If the bus is unstable, then it won't see the drives when the system initializes.
 
Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
5,435
Oh, make sure your power and data cables are fully connected and not damaged, too. Probably a good first thing to check.
 
Weaksauce
Joined
Dec 27, 2020
Messages
65
Nobu said:
System unstable. I had the same issue with mine when I was overclocking. Check the voltages, especially the soc. If the bus is unstable, then it won't see the drives when the system initializes.
Nobu - thank you, wondering if XMP mode could introduce an increase of voltage, which ultimately makes the system unstable? will check the soc voltage, I did not pay any attention to this till now.
 
