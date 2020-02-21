Gigabyte X470 Aorus won't post with any BIOS overclock

I have a Gigabyte X470 Aorus and a Ryzen 2700... I'm trying to get an OC going on this setup and my board won't have anything to do with it. All I'm attempting to do is a small uptick to voltages and then raise CPU multiplier. If I raise it, to any value, the system won't post. If I overclock with Ryzen master, I can push my CPU to 4Ghz without breaking a sweat. This isn't ideal since Ryzen master won't automatically apply an overclock on startup, and also I can't find any way to adjust voltages, which means I'm still being held back by not being able to make BIOS adjustments. This obviously isn't the ideal way to overclock, and shouldn't be necessary anyway. I'm not a novice to this and I've never had a motherboard behave this way. That said, I also haven't run AMD since the Athlon 64 days... so maybe I'm overlooking some sort of super-secret AMD overclock button that only the pro's know about. If anyone has suggestions for how I can make my motherboard behave, I'd be very grateful to hear them.



Further details of possible importance: Memory is set to it's XMP profile, I'm not doing anything to mess with memory timings (and incidentally, this is the one area my motherboard doesn't mind me tinkering with). Memory should not be a factor. CPU cooler is some Phanteks monster. W/ 4Ghz OC in Ryzen master, CPU idles around 37C and sets about 65C during an OCCT run, so my temps are also well within acceptable and should not be a factor. Given that overclocking works fine with Ryzen master, I really don't think it's a stability issue at all, I think it's just a BIOS setting I'm overlooking. BOIS is the latest version.