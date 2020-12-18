Gigabyte WRX80 SU8 with 8-channel memory for sWRX8 CPUs

"Today we have a picture of a custom WRX80 design from Gigabyte to share. This motherboard is called WRX80 SU8, which is a server motherboard exclusively for the AMD Threadripper PRO series.

Gigabyte WRX80 SU8 supports up to AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX, which is a 64 core 280W CPU based on sWRX8 (4094) socket. Unlike the Threadripper non-PRO series, the WRX80 platform features 8-channel memory support.

The series also supports up to 128 PCIe lanes, a double of what the non-PRO series do. This might be important as this WRX80 motherboard features seven PCIe Gen 4 x16 slots.

At the time of writing, no other specs were known, neither was the price or release date."

1608251284718.png


https://videocardz.com/newz/gigabyte-wrx80-su8-motherboard-for-ryzen-threadripper-pro-pictured
 
Interesting, I thought the Pro's were exclusive to Lenovo, not that Lenovo is selling them yet. Maybe this is going to be the chipset for the new Threadrippers in April?

Edit:

Apparently, Lenovo is now selling them in limited quantities, I swear when I checked like 3 weeks ago their site still had no pricing and a message along the lines of coming soon.
 
