GIGABYTE Unveils MU71-SU0 and MD71-HB0 Xeon Motherboards For Professionals

Extremely baller! "Its feature set includes twelve memory slots, with support for 64 GB RDIMMs and 128 GB LDRIMMs at speeds up to DDR4-2933. As with other C622 and C621 chipsets, this model uses hex channel memory configurations. On the rear panel is a dual-port Intel X557-AT2 10 GbE controller, with a further two Intel Gigabit Ethernet ports, with two USB 3.1 G1 Type-A ports, and a D-sub video output for the ASPEED AST2500 IPMI interface. Both models feature similar designs with a blue PCB, blue memory slots, and standard non-reinforced PCIe slots. GIGABYTE hasn't shared any pricing or availability as of yet, but it is expected that both the GIGABYTE MD71-HB0 and MU71-SU0 should become part of GIGABYTE's other server offerings." https://www.anandtech.com/show/15251/gigabyte-unveils-mu71su0-and-md71hb0-for-professionals