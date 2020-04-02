Gigabyte TRX40 Aorus Xtreme Review: Battle For Threadripper Supremacy

Having built a 10k rig off the Xtreme, it is full of assssinine bugs. Most hilarious are the eff ups they make with their bios. They have a bazillion versions of the same bios due to this. Moving on a big peeve is that the fan/pump bios settings don't effin save in profiles. RGB control is a joke, as gigafail cannot dev a proper app. Months after release they updated RGBFail and it still doesn't work 100%. The AIC bifurication card is okay... once you fix the ridiculously stupid shroud and inept fan and slap on a real fan. And top of the list is that it doesn't work with their advertised Titan Ridge TB3 card. Hell even the Designaire which comes bundled with said TB3 card, still has major issues running it.