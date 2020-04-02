Gigabyte TRX40 Aorus Xtreme Review: Battle For Threadripper Supremacy

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,629
Who/Where are our high-concept Threadripper owners this generation? Excited?
"Gigabyte didn’t need that extra 66 MHz of data rate to rule the ROG Zenith II Extreme in memory bandwidth, and we might even be willing to recommend the board to overclockers had it not reset our CPU voltage every time we changed the CPU multiplier. "
https://www.tomshardware.com/review...reme-review-battle-for-threadripper-supremacy
