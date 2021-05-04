Gigabyte TRX40 AORUS XTREME Motherboard won't power on

Hello all,



I'm new to this site, so I'm sorry if this isn't the right place to post this. I left my system on all night (I would normally power down) and when I came into my office to start work, I noticed my RGB lights on, but my screen saver not working. I pressed the spacebar to wake my computer up and nothing. I did a hard power reset and I could hear my power supply click. I have another power supply that I tried with the same results. I started unplugging cards to troubleshoot. The only way I could get my system to boot was to leave one of the 8pin CPU power connections on the motherboard unplugged. My CMOS battery is hidden and I would have to drain my loop and take my system most of the away apart to access it. I've opened a case with Gigabyte, but I'm sure it will be a dead end. Can some one please point me in right direction to fixing this issue? Again I have my system up and running now with only one 8pin power connection. My system has been running fine for the past 11 months with no issues until today.



System Specs

Gigabyte TRX40 AORUS XTREME Rev 1.0

Threadripper 3960x

Bios F4p

128GB Memory

RTX 5000 GPU

EVGA 1300 G2 PS (using my Corsair AX1500i now)

Windows 10 64Bit

Running since 5/20 just fine



Thanks