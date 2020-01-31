Gigabyte TRX40 Aorus xTreme CPU cooler mount bushings

So I finally decided to register an account on here after many years of lurking as I'm in a bit of a pickle...While attempting to screw one of the mounting brackets for a Dark Rock Pro cooler onto the mobo cooler mounting bushings, 2 of the bushings came off. I can't figure out for the life of me how to get them back in. There are grooves on the bottom of the bushings as well as in the holes in the plate (black holes at the top right and bottom right of the pic below) that the bushings sit in.A co-worker said they were probably sonic welded to the plate/PCB. He suggested using epoxy to secure them and a drill bit to get them back in the hole (I can't get them back in holes because of the grooves).Any ideas or should I just RMA the board?Thanks!!