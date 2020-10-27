Gigabyte TRX40 Aorus Pro WiFi rev 1.1 or 1.0

Does anybody know what the differences between the Gigabyte Aorus Pro WiFi 1.1 and 1.0 boards are? I haven't been given an actual answer from Gigabyte and my normal supplier is only able to source me a 1.0 board and I can't find any reviews for the 1.1. So I am wondering if the 1.1 addresses some issue with the 1.0 or what its deal is. I'm needing to build out a Threadripper to function as a fallback system and to test server updates on as it is cheaper than another EPYC server and maintains the compatibility I need from Hyper-V. AMD has been pretty silent about the Threadrippers lately that or I haven't been looking in the correct places so I am just reaching out to anybody who may know something or have some experience with the boards.