gigabyte trx40 aorus pro Not powering up

Hi all, well ran into an issue today. Last night, everything was working fine on my primary machine. Signature below. On the motherboard, there is an LED light that always stays on when it's plugged in.



This morning, came out to power on my computer and no go. First I thought it was the PSU (Antec gamer 850w) I hooked it up to my secondary machine and it worked fine. Went back to my primary machine, disconnected everything and went to basics: nothing plugged in except the board (the 24 pin, the 8 pin CPU and 4 pin aux plugs) & the CPU cooling fan. I cleaned out the CMOS as well by removing the battery. The board ain't lighting up.



I'm thinking it's the board itself since I already tested the PSU on my other box.



Any opinions before I call gigabyte on Tuesday to get this RMA'd? Thank you.