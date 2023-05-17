GIGABYTE to Introduce Leading-Edge AI Solutions and Computers at COMPUTEX 2023, Unveiling "Future of COMPUTING"

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,388
Exciting, AI at the Edge
“In addition to enterprise solutions, GIGABYTE is exhibiting a comprehensive computer portfolio, including the 2023 Red Dot Design Award-winning AORUS and AERO motherboards, graphics cards, and laptops, as well as STEALTH 500 computer assembly kit that won CES Innovation Award, SSD and large-size 4K monitors. All of these demonstrate GIGABYTE's technical prowess and exceptional aesthetics. Tech enthusiasts at the booth will be thrilled to explore how GIGABYTE's computers are pushing the performance beyond the limits and offering immersive experiences.
Grasp the Insights of Industry-Leading AI Trends at GIGABYTE Tech Talk
During the four-day COMPUTEX exhibition, GIGABYTE's booth is holding Tech Talk sessions with diverse topics. Speakers from technology giants will share first-hand insights of AI advancements and green computing technologies, delivering various perspectives of "Future of COMPUTING" to the audiences.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308709/...t-computex-2023-unveiling-future-of-computing
“In addition to enterprise solutions, GIGABYTE is exhibiting a comprehensive computer portfolio, including the 2023 Red Dot Design Award-winning AORUS and AERO motherboards, graphics cards, and laptops, as well as STEALTH 500 computer assembly kit that won CES Innovation Award, SSD and large-size 4K monitors. All of these demonstrate GIGABYTE's technical prowess and exceptional aesthetics. Tech enthusiasts at the booth will be thrilled to explore how GIGABYTE's computers are pushing the performance beyond the limits and offering immersive experiences.
Grasp the Insights of Industry-Leading AI Trends at GIGABYTE Tech Talk
During the four-day COMPUTEX exhibition, GIGABYTE's booth is holding Tech Talk sessions with diverse topics. Speakers from technology giants will share first-hand insights of AI advancements and green computing technologies, delivering various perspectives of "Future of COMPUTING" to the audiences.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308709/...t-computex-2023-unveiling-future-of-computing