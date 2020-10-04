GIGABYTE Threatened After Botching AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 MASTER 10G Launch

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,689
"“HAHAHA, do an API scrape if you still can, bois,” teased another. “They had….wait for it….THIRTY SIX CARDS.”

Some users are so mad that they have even threatened GIGABYTE employees. “If you’re personally harassing and threatening Brian, you’re not welcomed here and you’ll be banned,” warned a moderator.

GIGABYTE says Newegg will have more GeForce RTX 3080 cards on October 9 at 12:00 a.m. PST/PDT, but it isn’t clear whether these will include AORUS models.

The manufacturer did reveal that the AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 MASTER ($849.99) and GeForce RTX 3080 VISION OC ($769.99) have TGP ratings of 380 W and 370 W, respectively."

https://www.thefpsreview.com/2020/1...er-launch-sells-out-at-newegg-within-minutes/
 
E

exlink

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 16, 2006
Messages
4,909
Imagine threatening people over a piece of PC hardware. Some people are so pathetic.
 
erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,689
exlink said:
Imagine threatening people over a piece of PC hardware. Some people are so pathetic.
Click to expand...
from the NVIDIA discord 3090 drops channel:

"TLG Today at 10:35 PM I'm drinking heavily as a result of the 3090 situation

Kent1 Today at 11:25 PM I’m so depressed. Need some uppers and a cocktail

Kent1 Today at 11:25 PM This fuckin gpu shortage has me doing drugs again"
 
M

mls1995

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 20, 2007
Messages
3,525
I was part of this, wasted 45 minutes of my time. Honestly it was really, really poorly handled. If Gigabyte Brian is fired I won't feel bad for him, he didn't take responsibility at all for the problem. I didn't threaten him or anything but I feel like Gigabyte deserves what they got here.

The change.org petition to get him fired is just hilarious if you ask me.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top