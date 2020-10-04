GIGABYTE Threatened After Botching AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 MASTER 10G Launch

erek
"“HAHAHA, do an API scrape if you still can, bois,” teased another. “They had….wait for it….THIRTY SIX CARDS.”
Some users are so mad that they have even threatened GIGABYTE employees. “If you’re personally harassing and threatening Brian, you’re not welcomed here and you’ll be banned,” warned a moderator.
GIGABYTE says Newegg will have more GeForce RTX 3080 cards on October 9 at 12:00 a.m. PST/PDT, but it isn’t clear whether these will include AORUS models.
The manufacturer did reveal that the AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 MASTER ($849.99) and GeForce RTX 3080 VISION OC ($769.99) have TGP ratings of 380 W and 370 W, respectively."
https://www.thefpsreview.com/2020/1...er-launch-sells-out-at-newegg-within-minutes/
