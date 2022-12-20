Gigabyte Teases Future-Gen Tech Behind the purported GeForce RTX 8090 Ti And You're Going To Need A Bigger Case

erek
The resemblance to modern coolant solutions is striking, Heard rumors and whispers that we are pushing towards the rated outlet standards in the US already.
“GPUs are getting bigger because their power requirements are going up. More power means more heat, and that means you need more mass to dissipate the energy. As for why graphics processors are pulling more power, it has to do with diminishing returns from foundry advancements. To keep the pace of performance increases steady as progress slows and die shrinks offer less and less benefit, it becomes necessary to make ever-larger GPUs that draw more and more power.”
Source: https://hothardware.com/news/gigabyte-teases-rtx-8090-ti-meme
