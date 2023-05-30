Gigabyte Shows AI/HPC and Data Center Servers at Computex

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
9,592
More AI server stuff

"GIGABYTE has always adhered to a design philosophy that delivers outstanding consumer experience. AORUS gaming and AERO creator series have won 15 Red Dot Design Awards in 2023 across motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, large 4K monitors, and gaming peripherals, demonstrating GIGABYTE's dedicated innovation and aesthetic excellence. In addition to the award-winning AORUS and AERO products, GIGABYTE will also showcase various selections of motherboards, SSD drives, and DIY kits, impressing tech enthusiasts with abundant choices of excellence."

1685404939847.png

1685404953893.png

1685404965190.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309342/gigabyte-shows-ai-hpc-and-data-center-servers-at-computex
 
I'm pretending that one server is a "Loud/Edge Server". For no particular reason.

But honestly, who are these aimed at? Your "cheap" servers that people use are SMC or Advantech (Both are actually getting some nice use in the SP/MSO space these days), and your large companies going with HPE/DELL/Cisco depending on applications (and honestly discounts, or what the VNF/CNF/Other software has ben verified on), so I'm not really sure where they're trying to fit in.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top