  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Gigabyte RTX 5080 Aero OC

N

NKD

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 26, 2007
Messages
9,762
For sale is slightly used Gigabyte Aero OC RTX 5080 white. Less than a month old, bit much for me.

Works great. I got it from Best Buy as open box so I’ll pass on the savings, I can get you receipt anytime if needed. These are $1429.99 new + tax.

My price $1350 shipped f&f or 4% PayPal goods and services. I have sold lot of cards here so no surprises here. Will ship out within a few days ups ground to you.

I am still within return policy but wanted to see if someone wanted to save some money on this before I return it.

Card is all packed and ready to ship.

Thanks.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_9533.jpeg
    IMG_9533.jpeg
    457.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9534.jpeg
    IMG_9534.jpeg
    436.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9535.jpeg
    IMG_9535.jpeg
    231.8 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top