GIGABYTE RTX 4090 WindForce V2 Unveiled, with Unique Tail-ended Power Connector

This is really kinda neat looking to be honest. that cut out of the corner design is fascinating. One of the better looking backsides in the industry, but that face isn't the best
"This makes cabling very convenient, as it no longer needs to bend nearly 180° as it emerges from the back of your motherboard tray. The power cable goes straight into the connector with no bending up to a roughly 8 cm length, before making a 90° turn to the back of your motherboard tray, reducing mechanical strain on the connector. Even the NVIDIA-designed adapter included with the card (the one that converts 4x 8-pin to a 12VHPWR), should look neater. It's likely that as a WindForce-series product, this card offers the lowest tier of factory overclocks by GIGABYTE. You still get dual-BIOS, which lets you toggle between this factory-OC, and a Silent BIOS that runs the card at reference speeds, with tighter fan tuning. The selling point, however, is its unique power connector design."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309939/...veiled-with-unique-tail-ended-power-connector
