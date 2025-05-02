Gigabyte RTX 4090, Seasonic PSU

Moparzrule
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Nov 21, 2024
- Messages
- 125
Hey guys, my son scored a 5090 for a great deal so I'm selling his 4090 for him, Gigabyte 5090 Gaming OC. Well taken care of, only used for gaming. Comes full box retail. $2050 shipped
He also upgraded to a 1000w PSU, so the Seasonic Focus 850w is for sale too. Less than a year old, works perfectly, comes with all plugs and cables like new. $85 shipped, or will ship with the 4090 for $2100 combo deal.
I only take paypal, I will split the fees if you want to pay via goods and services, so add 1.5% if not paying FF paypal. Heatware is under 87dtna, I have my Moparzrule alias listed for this forum. 359-0-0.
He also upgraded to a 1000w PSU, so the Seasonic Focus 850w is for sale too. Less than a year old, works perfectly, comes with all plugs and cables like new. $85 shipped, or will ship with the 4090 for $2100 combo deal.
I only take paypal, I will split the fees if you want to pay via goods and services, so add 1.5% if not paying FF paypal. Heatware is under 87dtna, I have my Moparzrule alias listed for this forum. 359-0-0.
Attachments
Last edited: